Man threatens woman in home, shoots her in hand

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 19, 46-year-old Jonathan Grooms of Paragould got into an altercation with the mother of his child.

Officers said that Grooms pointed a gun at the victim, threatening her, then shot multiple times in the area of the victim.

The victim attempted to grab the barrel of the gun when it went off, shooting her in the hand.

Grooms told detectives he used a firearm because the victim had threatened him in the past.

Grooms told police he fired the gun in the area of the victim, and that the shooting of the victim’s hand was an accident.

According to the affidavit, Grooms was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and second-degree domestic battery.

His bond is currently at $25,000 and his court date is set for Sept. 28.

