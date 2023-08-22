Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man threatens woman in home, shoots her in hand

Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 19, 46-year-old Jonathan Grooms of Paragould got into an altercation with the mother of his child.

Officers said that Grooms pointed a gun at the victim, threatening her, then shot multiple times in the area of the victim.

The victim attempted to grab the barrel of the gun when it went off, shooting her in the hand.

Grooms told detectives he used a firearm because the victim had threatened him in the past.

Grooms told police he fired the gun in the area of the victim, and that the shooting of the victim’s hand was an accident.

According to the affidavit, Grooms was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and second-degree domestic battery.

His bond is currently at $25,000 and his court date is set for Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
1 person dead following Sunday shooting
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees.
First responder pay proposal approved for Walnut Ridge
The Griffin Training Center is planning to host a memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland.
Griffin Training Center to host memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland
While Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have high favor among...
Poll: Hutchinson gains low favorability among GOP caucusgoers
GCT sweeps Wynne in volleyball season opener, NEA scoreboard