One dead following attempted murder-suicide

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot her twice before turning the gun on himself.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said deputies responded to a shooting Sunday, Aug. 20, on Blackstone Street in Cave City.

The victim, later identified as Jade Panariello, contacted a Cave City officer that she had been wounded.

When officers arrived at the scene, Russell said they heard gunshots coming from inside the home.

Law enforcement entered the home and found the suspect, Joseph Panariello, in the bedroom with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Russell said Jade Panariello was suffering from two gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to the hospital, where she is listed as stable.

Russell said children were inside the home at the time of the shooting but said they were not hurt.

“The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office took command of the investigation, and they learned Joseph and Jade were married but separated,” Russell said. “Officers had responded to their residence in the past due to reports of domestic violence.”

The sheriff emphasized the incident was isolated and “there is no threat to the public.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

