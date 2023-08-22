Police investigating vandalism to city park

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Randolph County are investigating thousands of dollars worth of damage to a city park.

Pocahontas Parks and Recreation workers discovered damage done to recently remodeled bathrooms at Thomas O. Marr Park on Friday morning.

Vandals destroyed urinals, soap dispensers, paper towel holders, and more, which will cost thousands to replace.

“It’ll probably take us about three or four days to get it done. We have other things going on. It’ll cost us around $1,500 or $2,000,” said Pocahontas Recreational Facilities Director Mark Tanner.

Tanner added it’s difficult for the city to have nice things when vandals wreak havoc on its facilities.

“It is so frustrating. You try to update stuff, and we only have a certain budget we can work with. Trying to do this, then to have someone come in and tear it down and destroy it... is just terrible,” Tanner explained.

The city said it would be installing security cameras in parks across town in response to the vandalism.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call the Pocahontas Police Department at (870) 892-9867.

