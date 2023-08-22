Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police investigating vandalism to city park

Pocahontas Parks and Recreation workers discovered damage done to recently remodeled bathrooms...
Pocahontas Parks and Recreation workers discovered damage done to recently remodeled bathrooms at Thomas O. Marr Park on Friday morning.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Randolph County are investigating thousands of dollars worth of damage to a city park.

Pocahontas Parks and Recreation workers discovered damage done to recently remodeled bathrooms at Thomas O. Marr Park on Friday morning.

Vandals destroyed urinals, soap dispensers, paper towel holders, and more, which will cost thousands to replace.

“It’ll probably take us about three or four days to get it done. We have other things going on. It’ll cost us around $1,500 or $2,000,” said Pocahontas Recreational Facilities Director Mark Tanner.

Tanner added it’s difficult for the city to have nice things when vandals wreak havoc on its facilities.

“It is so frustrating. You try to update stuff, and we only have a certain budget we can work with. Trying to do this, then to have someone come in and tear it down and destroy it... is just terrible,” Tanner explained.

The city said it would be installing security cameras in parks across town in response to the vandalism.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is urged to call the Pocahontas Police Department at (870) 892-9867.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student
Shortly after midnight Monday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake...
Earthquake recorded near Ark-Mo border
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

Heat is taking a toll on Arkansas State University.
Heat takes toll on Arkansas State campus
Colleges across the area are working to ensure the technology is being used ethically and...
Institutions work to combat misuse of artificial intelligence in classrooms
Friday night lights may start a little later in northeast Arkansas as schools are pushing back...
Schools taking safety precautions ahead of high school football kickoff
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland