Poplar Bluff schools roll out new school bus tracking app

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - If your child’s school day starts and ends on the bus, you know the frustration and worry that can sometimes cause.

In Poplar Bluff, a new app called “Here comes the bus” is designed to put parents at ease.

“We know exactly who is getting on the bus, where they are getting off and they are just a click away if we need any information on them,” said District Transportation Director Jon McKinney.

“It runs through our GPS system on all our busses,” he added.

Students scan their school ID as they get on and off the bus. Parents can decide when they receive alerts.

“They can set the parameters from 250 feet from their home to two miles and when that bus enters that parameter they will get a notification. It will also let the parent know when their child is dropped off at their home or their building when they get on the bus in the evening,” said McKinney.

Software technician Joshua Ivy helped set up and test the system last school year.

“About a year of implementation training, and six months of a pilot that we did with kindergarten buses,” said Ivy.

Now, it’s ready to roll.

“We learned a lot of troubleshooting techniques that will be very useful for this school year, implementing it within the district.

McKinney hopes the new technology will give parents some added peace of mind.

“It is another tool that we are implementing to our bus fleet here in the district that I think is going to make our students safer, have safer stops for them.”

