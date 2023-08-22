Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter

FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted Tuesday on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star.

Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport, revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.

When she told the world in August 2022 she was preparing to close her playing career, Williams cited a desire to grow her family as one of the main reasons for walking away from tennis.

“Believe me,” Williams wrote last year in an essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

The 2022 U.S. Open was her last tournament. She reached the third round in New York by beating second-seeded Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept. 3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student
Shortly after midnight Monday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake...
Earthquake recorded near Ark-Mo border
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of...
US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Inmate stabs two correction officers at Connecticut facility
Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.
Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ missing from ‘Greatest Hits’ release for kids