Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds after learning the product may contain metal.

The affected products have a best used by date of March 1, 2024, to March 5, 2024, and the SKU number 76156.

The company said there are no injuries reported at this time in connection with the recall. They also reported the boxes potentially affected have been removed from their inventory.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who has bought or received the product to not eat the crackers and to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall on Texas coast, expected to bring rain along the border
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Foxtrot Missile Alert Facility at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo., Aug. 17, 2023. An Air Force...
No harmful levels of PCBs found at Wyoming nuclear missile base as Air Force investigates cancers
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and several children and adults were taken to...
1 dead, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid