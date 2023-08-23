Energy Alert
13 Razorbacks on 2024 Senior Bowl watch list

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
13 Razorbacks have been named to the watch list for the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Offensively, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, wide receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa as well as offensive linemen Ty’Kieast Crawford, Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer landed on this year’s watch list. On the other side of the football, defensive linemen Eric Gregory, Trajan Jeffcoat and John Morgan III as well as defensive backs Hudson Clark, Lorando Johnson, Dwight McGlothern and Alfahiym Walcott also earned spots on the watch list for the Senior Bowl.

Widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process, The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be held on Feb. 3, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and air on the NFL Network. Since 1950, 71 Hogs have competed in the annual college football all-star game.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

