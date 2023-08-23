2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Osceola at Newport

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Our first Football Friday Night Game of the Week feels fitting with this season being the 30th for our show. A classic rivalry gets renewed as Osceola heads to Newport. Kickoff is currently slated for 7:30 p.m. at Greyhound Field.

Newport Greyhounds (Last season: 9-4 overall, finished 2nd in 3A-2 at 5-1, 3A Quarterfinals)

If anyone knows how much this rivalry means to these two teams, it’s Newport head coach Brian Reardon.

He got to play in the game in 1992, the Greyhound alum is now experiencing it as a coach.

“My senior year I feel like it started, in 1992, we were 0 to 0 at halftime, we come out and they score 3 touchdowns in 3 plays,” Reardon said. “We come back with probably 10-15 seconds left in the game, we punched one in to win it. And that kind of started the back and forth between us and Osceola.”

If there ever was a moment of foreshadowing from that 1992 game, the KAIT cameras captured a moment with legendary Newport head coach Bill Keedy giving Reardon a word of advice, then pushing him back into the game.

Now, it’s Reardon donning the Greyhound headset.

“There’s been some dang good games throughout the years,” Reardon said. “Last year was no exception... It’s exciting, people around town still look at it as a big rival. It’s a non-conference game, but it still means a lot to this community.”

Newport took last year’s game over Osceola 34-28, riding the momentum of that season-opening victory to a nine-win season, making the 3A Quarterfinals.

As for this year’s matchup, it looks to be another tight game.

“We’ve been practicing all week, going over film, going over plays, doing everything just trying to get ready for this big game,” senior running back and linebacker Malik Robinson said. “We know we’re going to be turnt, everybody’s going to come out and support.”

“It’s real exciting, especially with us being a younger group, and them being a younger group,” sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Aamonii Wren said. “It’s always been a big rivalry, that’s why we really got to come out and it’s at home too.”

Osceola Seminoles (Last season: 8-4, won the 3A-3 with a 6-0 record, 3A Quarterfinals)

The loss last year against Newport started a three-game losing skid to start the year for Jamie Carter’s Seminoles, but Osceola was able to find its footing, winning 8 straight games en route to the 3A Quarterfinals.

“Last year was my first experience with [the rivalry],” head coach Jamie Carter said. “I think it’s a pretty even matchup, we talked about matching the energy, you got to match the energy, you got to talk about being road warriors, we’ve got six road games this year. We talk about getting on that bus and making the away team home our home.

“Big game, you know what I’m saying, these are the kind of games you want to play in, especially the beginning of the year. Our kids are excited about it and pretty sure their kids are excited about it, the town is excited about it, the school is excited about it so we’re ready to go.”

The Seminoles practicing indoors Monday to combat the extreme heat, an element both teams have to face this week, but both teams say they’re ready to go.

“We have to stay confident, do good, make sure everybody is aligned right, and just have the team chemistry,” junior offensive and defensive lineman Keviss Love said.

“We’re the game of the week, so that got us a little fired up coming in this week,” sophomore MJ Washington added. “So we’re really trying to focus. It’s all mental with us, it’s mental. We’re going to do what we’ve got to do to win this game.”

