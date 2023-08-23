Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 season of Live with the Red Wolves kicks off August 30th

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program presented by Greenway Equipment, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will makes it 2023 season debut Wednesday, Aug. 30, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.

The show can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Wednesday from 7:00-8:00 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 11.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from A-State’s head football coach and a player while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co. Audience members will have a chance to win door prizes from Textbook Brokers.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. The show will air on KFIN and many EAB Red Wolves Sports Networks affiliates. It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and through the EAB Media Group app.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-3882, online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets or via the A-State Athletics App.  The app can be downloaded by going to your phone or tablet’s app store and searching for “A-State Athletics”.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

FILE - Houston's Reggie Chaney (32) reacts after a Fabian White Jr. basket during the second...
Reggie Chaney, who helped Houston reach the Final Four, dies at 23
Arkansas State men’s basketball completes 2023-24 schedule
Six Razorbacks selected to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
Arkansas State men’s basketball completes 2023-24 non-conference schedule