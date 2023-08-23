2023 season of Live with the Red Wolves kicks off August 30th

The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program presented by Greenway Equipment, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will makes it 2023 season debut Wednesday, Aug. 30, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.

The show can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Wednesday from 7:00-8:00 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 11.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from A-State’s head football coach and a player while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co. Audience members will have a chance to win door prizes from Textbook Brokers.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. The show will air on KFIN and many EAB Red Wolves Sports Networks affiliates. It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and through the EAB Media Group app.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-3882, online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets or via the A-State Athletics App. The app can be downloaded by going to your phone or tablet’s app store and searching for “A-State Athletics”.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.