Airline close calls more common than publicly disclosed, NYT report says

(CNN) - A new report from the New York Times stated that only a fraction of airline close calls have been publicly disclosed.

This year, according to the report, close-call incidents have happened multiple times a week on average. Last month alone, there were about 46 incidents involving commercial airlines.

Most of the close calls have involved human error, the report said.

The Times reviewed internal safety documents from the Federal Aviation Administration and a NASA database.

The issues have been compounded by a shortage of air traffic controllers while more planes are in the skies.

Fortunately, there has not been a major U.S. plane crash in more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the FAA announced millions in funding to tackle near-collisions.

In an announcement shared first with CNN, eight airports will receive $121 million to pay for construction projects.

This is on top of the $100 million that was granted to dozens of other airports three months ago.

