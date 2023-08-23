Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball completes 2023-24 schedule

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Eight home non-conference outings dot the calendar for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, which unveiled its out-of-conference slate Wednesday to complete the 2023-24 schedule.

The Red Wolves will host a program-record 17 total home dates, including nine in Sun Belt Conference action, surpassing the previous record of 16 set in 2006-07. A-State’s non-conference slate features five teams who played in the postseason.

Third-year head coach Destinee Rogers’ squad opens on the road for the second year in a row, traveling to Summit League champion and NCAA Tournament participant South Dakota State (Nov. 6), before returning home for eight of the next nine games.

A-State hosts Northern Illinois on Nov. 9 as part of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge and then welcomes three straight in-state foes beginning with Arkansas (Nov. 17). The Scarlet and Black follow with a contest versus Hendrix (Nov. 21) before taking on Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 28) a week later.

A trip to Kansas City (Dec. 2) opens the month of December, a month that sees five home games, including the Red Wolves’ league opener against Coastal Carolina (Dec. 30). Longtime foe Louisiana Tech (Dec. 9) makes its first trip to Jonesboro since 2018, followed by a return visit from North Alabama (Dec. 14).

The Red Wolves renew their longtime rivalry with former conference mate Little Rock on Dec. 17 before concluding the pre-conference ledger against UT Martin (Dec. 21).

On Feb. 10, A-State takes a brief pause from Sun Belt action to complete the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge, hosting a MAC opponent to be determined in January based on live NET rankings.

Arkansas State’s 2023-24 Sun Belt slate was announced earlier in the month, and game times will be added as they come available.

A-State returns eight players for the 2023-24 campaign, including Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Izzy Higginbottom, while welcoming six newcomers to the fold.

Season tickets are available for purchase at //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

