Arkansas State women’s soccer moves Thursday game time to 11:00am

Due to excessive heat later in the afternoon in Northeast Arkansas, kick time for Arkansas State’s soccer match versus Jackson State has been moved to 11 a.m. at the A-State Soccer Park.

The match, which was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. start, will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. Admission to Thursday’s contest is free, as well as all home A-State soccer matches.

