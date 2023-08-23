Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s soccer moves Thursday game time to 11:00am

By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Due to excessive heat later in the afternoon in Northeast Arkansas, kick time for Arkansas State’s soccer match versus Jackson State has been moved to 11 a.m. at the A-State Soccer Park.

The match, which was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. start, will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. Admission to Thursday’s contest is free, as well as all home A-State soccer matches.

