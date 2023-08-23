Aug. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another hot and humid morning across Region 8.

With the dewpoints being so high, we do have some areas of patchy fog to deal with.

It will be another hot day across the region.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values over 110°.

We could see a few passing clouds again today.

There are small rain chances in the forecast, but nothing widespread.

The heat lasts until the weekend, but relief moves in next week.



News Headlines

Precautions to take with your pets to protect them from the extreme heat.

The First Republican presidential debate is set for tonight a look at who will participate.

School security concerns after reports of guns and knives found in Arkansas schools early in the year.

A national bookstore makes a long-awaited announcement of when it will open its new Jonesboro location.

Over 300,000 Dodge Rams have been recalled. A man is upset about what they told him to do with his truck.

UPS and the Teamsters Union reach an agreement.



