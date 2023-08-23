Energy Alert
Aug. 23: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another hot and humid morning across Region 8.

With the dewpoints being so high, we do have some areas of patchy fog to deal with.

It will be another hot day across the region.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values over 110°.

We could see a few passing clouds again today.

There are small rain chances in the forecast, but nothing widespread.

The heat lasts until the weekend, but relief moves in next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Precautions to take with your pets to protect them from the extreme heat.

The First Republican presidential debate is set for tonight a look at who will participate.

School security concerns after reports of guns and knives found in Arkansas schools early in the year.

A national bookstore makes a long-awaited announcement of when it will open its new Jonesboro location.

Over 300,000 Dodge Rams have been recalled. A man is upset about what they told him to do with his truck.

UPS and the Teamsters Union reach an agreement.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

