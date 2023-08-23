Black Rock receives thousands in funding to upgrade sewer system

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County town received thousands of dollars in funding to upgrade its sewer system.

The City of Black Rock announced it was awarded $499,963 in state grant money to upgrade its rapidly aging system.

“It’ll be to replace our existing sewer system on First and Second Street. Our entire sewer system across town flows to that area and then goes to our main lift station. Then we should be replacing the lift station along with the other existing lines that were put in in 1964,” Mayor Zach Wilson said.

He’s hoping work begins on the project soon.

“We’re hoping to get starting October if at all possible. I’m not sure what the anticipated time will be, that’ll be a question for the engineer, but I’m hoping we can have it all completed within about 6-8 months,” Wilson added.

