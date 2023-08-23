Bluegrass band coming to Northeast Arkansas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Breaking Grass bluegrass band is making its way to Northeast Arkansas.

The concert will be held at the Collins Theatre at 120 West Emerson Street in Paragould on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

The show is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM.

Based in Mississippi, this five-piece bluegrass band has been together for 16 years. The group is currently on tour in support of their sixth CD, “Somewhere Beyond,” which is on the Mountain Fever record label.

Breaking Grass has gained a reputation for energetic live shows featuring their original songs presented in a style that mixes traditional bluegrass sounds with influences of rock, gospel, country, and soul music.

The band has won several bluegrass band contests including the State of Mississippi Bluegrass Band Competition, the Athens Old Time Fiddler’s Band Competition, and the Uncle Dave Macon Days Competition.

The group features Cody Farrar on lead vocals and guitar. Farrar also writes many songs which are featured on the band’s CDs and in their concerts.

Tyler White is an award-winning fiddle player who plays in the group. Jody Elmore plays banjo, Britt Sheffield plays bass, and Zach Wooten plays mandolin for the band.

Seating at the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors to the theatre will open at 6 p.m.

The Bluegrass Monday concert series is a non-profit presentation of KASU-FM, providing music fans with an affordable and outstanding evening of entertainment.

All ticket proceeds are given to the performers to compensate them for their time and talents. These concerts are held on the fourth Monday night of each month.

The admission fee is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone aged 18 and under will be admitted for free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.

For more information, you can contact Marty Scarbrough, KASU program director, mscarbro@AState.edu or 870-972-2367. Additional information is also available on the Bluegrass Monday Facebook page.

