Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program

Student loans
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration has officially launched its new student loan repayment program.

The plan, called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, aims to significantly lower payments and reduce overall loan costs for millions of people.

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.

It will also forgive remaining balances after a certain number of years.

The administration is encouraging borrowers to apply for the plan as soon as possible.

That way, the account changes will have time to take effect before the current yearslong payment pause ends this October.

SAVE will be fully implemented in the summer of 2024.

The plan follows a Supreme Court strike down of President Joe Biden’s previous student loan forgiveness program in late June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

Police say two girls reported missing have been “located and are safe.”
Police: Missing Piggott teens located
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say