Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing man
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory on Wednesday afternoon for a missing Hayti man.
Ricky Turpen, 67, was last seen in the 200 block of Center Place around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, Turpen left his home with an unknown destination and has not returned.
He is driving a gold 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with Missouri license plate TA2N2V.
Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5′6″ white male, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde and gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.
