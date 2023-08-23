Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing man

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory on Wednesday afternoon for a missing Hayti man.

Ricky Turpen, 67, was last seen in the 200 block of Center Place around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, Turpen left his home with an unknown destination and has not returned.

He is driving a gold 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with Missouri license plate TA2N2V.

Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5′6″ white male, weighing 110 pounds, with blonde and gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

