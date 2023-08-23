Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

How to save on your electric bill during excessive heat

A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their incomes on energy.(WCAX)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ameren, who provides electricity for part of the state, came up with some strategies to keep cool while reducing energy costs.

You can use air conditioners when temperatures are high enough to trigger excessive heat warnings, but you need to keep them maintained in order to reduce the strain on them.

Limit your use of incandescent bulbs. They use a lot of energy, and create heat. You can replace them with LED bulbs for long-term savings.

When it comes to cooling, setting your thermostat lower than your target temperature will not cool it faster. It will just use more energy and cost more money.

Block out the heat from getting inside your home by sealing windows and doors with weather-stripping and caulk. Also, make sure to close your blinds and curtains. Limiting air leaks and sun rays coming in can limit drawing on your air conditioning.

Put off chores like laundry or using the dishwasher until the sun goes down. They produce heat, which will make your AC run more.

Unplug or power off electronics so they do not draw power when not in use.

More tips are available on the Ameren website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

Police say two girls reported missing have been “located and are safe.”
Police: Missing Piggott teens located
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
Six Razorbacks selected to Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
The Breaking Grass bluegrass band is making its way to Northeast Arkansas.
Bluegrass band coming to Northeast Arkansas