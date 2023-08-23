Police department responds to 17 shots fired calls in one weekend

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With two shootings and a countless number of shots fired calls, people in Blytheville are nervous and want something to change.

Police reports show during the weekend of Aug. 19-20, officers responded to two shootings and 17 calls of shots fired around town.

This kept the Blytheville Police Department on its toes.

“Throw in the calls for service for shots fired then you have multiple people calling, you have multiple areas that are hearing the shots fired, and they call from their area, and you constantly have to chase,” Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel said.

Haught-Angel with Blytheville Police said they have increased patrols and increased the hours for their violent crimes unit as a way to try and deter the violence.

“We are just trying to keep a handle on the situation and ensure the safety for everyone in the community,” Haught-Angel said.

Even with the extra law enforcement, some people still do not feel safe. In several police reports, you can see calls from people saying “houses are being shot up” or they are “hearing rounds of gunfire.”

“It has gotten a lot worse it really has especially in the last 3 years and this weekend that number is very high, very high,” Peggy Harrigan said.

Peggy Harrigan is not alone in her feelings. Other locals like Henry Davenport who grew up in Blytheville said he noticed the change years ago.

“Never thought about shots taking place or anything like that but it is different now as my children at my age growing up we would never let them walk around like that,” Davenport said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.