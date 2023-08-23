Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police department responds to 17 shots fired calls in one weekend

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With two shootings and a countless number of shots fired calls, people in Blytheville are nervous and want something to change.

Police reports show during the weekend of Aug. 19-20, officers responded to two shootings and 17 calls of shots fired around town.

This kept the Blytheville Police Department on its toes.

“Throw in the calls for service for shots fired then you have multiple people calling, you have multiple areas that are hearing the shots fired, and they call from their area, and you constantly have to chase,” Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel said.

Haught-Angel with Blytheville Police said they have increased patrols and increased the hours for their violent crimes unit as a way to try and deter the violence.

“We are just trying to keep a handle on the situation and ensure the safety for everyone in the community,” Haught-Angel said.

Even with the extra law enforcement, some people still do not feel safe. In several police reports, you can see calls from people saying “houses are being shot up” or they are “hearing rounds of gunfire.”

“It has gotten a lot worse it really has especially in the last 3 years and this weekend that number is very high, very high,” Peggy Harrigan said.

Peggy Harrigan is not alone in her feelings. Other locals like Henry Davenport who grew up in Blytheville said he noticed the change years ago.

“Never thought about shots taking place or anything like that but it is different now as my children at my age growing up we would never let them walk around like that,” Davenport said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

The City of Black Rock announced it was awarded $499,963 in state grant money to upgrade its...
Black Rock receives thousands in funding to upgrade sewer system
The health system said its Five Rivers Medical Center location in Pocahontas would be the first...
St. Bernards Five Rivers designated as rural emergency hospital
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Ricky Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5’6” white male, weighing...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Hayti man