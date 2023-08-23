Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

POLL: Missouri voters are far more accepting of LGBTQ topics in high school than lower grades

(Live 5)
By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recent polling data from St. Louis University and YouGov shows strong opposition to allowing discussion of either sexual orientation or gender identity in Missouri’s public elementary schools. That opposition tapers off when respondents were asked about middle and high school grades.

When asked whether they support or oppose discussions of sexual orientation in elementary schools, 69% said they oppose, and 18% said they favor the discussions, with the rest saying they are unsure.

The same question asked about middle school students yielded a response of 54% opposition and 38% support.

Finally, when asked about high school grades, only 35% of respondents opposed it. And 56% responded with support.

Then, on the question of gender identity discussions, the responses followed a similar trend.

The 900 registered Missouri voters said they opposed allowing the discussions in elementary schools to the tune of 71%, with 19% supporting them.

Opposition fell to 59%, and support rose to 34% when asked the same question about middle school. 51% of respondents favor discussions of gender identity in high schools, while 40% oppose them.

“This is a nice nuance to kind of think about, and I do believe the politicians will kind of look at these poll results, and it will hopefully kind of persuade them a little bit to maybe make more nuanced positions,” said Steven Rogers Ph.D., SLU/YouGov Poll Director and associate professor of political science at SLU.

Last session, there was a bill in the legislature that would have banned any school personnel from mentioning gender identity and sexual orientation, but the bill didn’t reach a full vote.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5’6” white male, weighing...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Hayti man
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Sheriff’s office investigates deadly pedestrian crash
Police say two girls reported missing have been “located and are safe.”
Police: Missing Piggott teens located
A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide

Latest News

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Long of Paragould after they said he tried to beat up his...
Man accused of trying to ‘beat up’ neighbor
Sheriff’s office investigates deadly pedestrian crash
A-State football practiced Wednesday afternoon, 10 days away from season opener
The halls of the Newport School District are safer thanks to security upgrades the school made...
Newport School District upgrades security across campus
2023 FFN Game of the Week: Newport prepares to host Osceola