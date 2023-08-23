Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

St. Bernards Five Rivers designated as rural emergency hospital

The health system said its Five Rivers Medical Center location in Pocahontas would be the first...
The health system said its Five Rivers Medical Center location in Pocahontas would be the first designated as an REH in the state.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Healthcare announced one of its hospitals will be designated as a rural emergency hospital.

The health system said its Five Rivers Medical Center location in Pocahontas would be the first designated as a REH in the state.

Arkansas Act 59, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, took effect in early 2023.

The act makes it easier for hospitals that designate themselves as a REH to get reimbursed for the care they provide.

“Cost of care has certainly gone up, and reimbursement has gone up. It’s actually harder to get reimbursed for the care that we provide here at Five Rivers. We have noticed some financial difficulties,” St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center Administrator Randy Barymon said.

The hospital will have to follow new guidelines beginning Sept. 1.

Fiver Rivers must have no more than 50 beds, provide 24/7 emergency and observation care, and have an annual average of patient stays of 24 hours.

“Most people at this time seek care in larger facilities. I think a lot of rural facilities are seeing a trend down inpatient extended-stay care. This was really just natural progression for us. Only about 5% of our business is inpatient extended care,” Barymon said.

County resident John Plumley said he’s glad to see the hospital doing what’s necessary to keep its doors open in the future.

“I think it can only help the community. The more we can do to keep the hospital local, the better off we are. We need local access for the citizens,” Plumlee said.

As a paramedic, Plumlee explained the hospital has been an asset to those in the area.

“From my experience in working around Northeast Arkansas, this hospital does an excellent job of taking care of the citizens in emergency situations,” Plumlee added.

No employees will lose their jobs or have to relocate due to becoming an REH.

“We will not lose any employees during this transition. None of the staff will be terminated. None of the physicians will be terminated. That was very important to us,” Barymon explained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Court battle begins over Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heat is taking a toll on Arkansas State University.
Heat takes toll on Arkansas State campus
Friday night lights may start a little later in northeast Arkansas as schools are pushing back...
Schools taking safety precautions ahead of high school football kickoff