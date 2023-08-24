A-State football practiced Wednesday afternoon, 10 days away from season opener

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 10 days away from Arkansas State football making the trek to #19 Oklahoma

Butch Jones’ pack worked out this afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. A sweltering practice to say the least at The Vault, A-State worked out for over 2 hours.

JT Shrout got a majority of the 1 reps at quarterback. Butch Jones had plenty to say about the starting QB race.

“Well we still haven’t named anybody,” Jones said. “It’s trying to balance the reps out as we go. We need all 3 individuals (Shrout, Jaxon Dailey, Jaylen Raynor) to continue to grow and develop. In terms of the quarterback, we’ll continue to evaluate that. We’ll take this weekend and really compile things. I have some outside individuals that I trust in the coaching profession. It’s kinda evaluating their practices as we go as well.”

Jones opened Wednesday’s press briefing with why the Red Wolves practiced outside. “You know, you have to practice in the elements you’re going to play in,” he added, “Checking with the weather in Norman, it’s going to be about 111 degrees on the field or even hotter at 11am. So to be able to come out the last couple days and prepare in it, obviously you have to be smart, you take the precautions. But we have a long way to go. We have a long way to go with our mental disposition, our mentality.”

Arkansas State faces #19 Oklahoma on Saturday, September 2nd. Kickoff is at 11:00am on ESPN.

