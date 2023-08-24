Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State football practiced Wednesday afternoon, 10 days away from season opener

The Red Wolves practiced on a hot Wednesday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Red Wolves practiced on a hot Wednesday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 10 days away from Arkansas State football making the trek to #19 Oklahoma

Butch Jones’ pack worked out this afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. A sweltering practice to say the least at The Vault, A-State worked out for over 2 hours.

JT Shrout got a majority of the 1 reps at quarterback. Butch Jones had plenty to say about the starting QB race.

“Well we still haven’t named anybody,” Jones said. “It’s trying to balance the reps out as we go. We need all 3 individuals (Shrout, Jaxon Dailey, Jaylen Raynor) to continue to grow and develop. In terms of the quarterback, we’ll continue to evaluate that. We’ll take this weekend and really compile things. I have some outside individuals that I trust in the coaching profession. It’s kinda evaluating their practices as we go as well.”

Jones opened Wednesday’s press briefing with why the Red Wolves practiced outside. “You know, you have to practice in the elements you’re going to play in,” he added, “Checking with the weather in Norman, it’s going to be about 111 degrees on the field or even hotter at 11am. So to be able to come out the last couple days and prepare in it, obviously you have to be smart, you take the precautions. But we have a long way to go. We have a long way to go with our mental disposition, our mentality.”

Arkansas State faces #19 Oklahoma on Saturday, September 2nd. Kickoff is at 11:00am on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 8/23/23 practice
Red Wolves Raw: Ja'Quez Cross & Dominic Zvada after 8/23/23 practice
Arkansas State women’s soccer moves Thursday game time to 11:00am
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
13 Razorbacks on 2024 Senior Bowl watch list