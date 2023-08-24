Energy Alert
Aug. 24: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another morning of patchy fog and warm conditions.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and near 100° today.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain effective as Heat Index values will climb above 110° again today.

A few clouds could bring a little bit of relief, but nothing significant.

The heat sticks with us through the beginning of the weekend, but the area of high pressure that has kept us hot will move to the west, and we get a little bit of relief starting Sunday and into next week.

We could also see a few showers on Sunday night!

Nice air returns next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Former President Donald Trump said he would turn himself into Georgia authorities today.

A backlog of cases concerns one mother for Arkansas Department of Human Services investigations.

A school made big upgrades to its security, a look inside its new command and control center.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

