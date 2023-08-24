Aug. 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another morning of patchy fog and warm conditions.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and near 100° today.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain effective as Heat Index values will climb above 110° again today.

A few clouds could bring a little bit of relief, but nothing significant.

The heat sticks with us through the beginning of the weekend, but the area of high pressure that has kept us hot will move to the west, and we get a little bit of relief starting Sunday and into next week.

We could also see a few showers on Sunday night!

Nice air returns next week.

News Headlines

Former President Donald Trump said he would turn himself into Georgia authorities today.

A backlog of cases concerns one mother for Arkansas Department of Human Services investigations.

A school made big upgrades to its security, a look inside its new command and control center.

