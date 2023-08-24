City introduces more user-friendly website

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have paid a bill recently or just had a problem in town and visited the city’s website, you may have noticed some changes.

Jonesboro recently updated its city website making it more user-friendly, adding new logos and tabs, as well as introducing council members.

Digital Media Specialist for the city Brandon Carter said they received complaints about how difficult it was to use and wanted to make a change.

“I would say with the city website, the things you want is for it to function properly, you want to be able to find the things you need quickly and easily, and so we tried to design it that way so if it is not on the website directly you should be able to access it within a couple of clicks,” Carter said.

Some new features allow you to book and rent parks and different spaces, as well as scroll to the bottom and find contact information for your city council members to express any concerns you have.

