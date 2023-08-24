Energy Alert
Farmers work to keep livestock cool

By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers are working overtime to make sure their livestock stay hydrated and cool, but with “feels like” temperatures well into the triple digits, this has been a task.

Cattle, pigs, and goats all have a significant impact on farmers in Northeast Arkansas. Animals are at risk due to the heat, but farmers are working hard to maintain their livelihoods and keep their livestock healthy.

“Making sure number one they have clean drinking water and making sure the animals have the opportunity to get into the shade in the heat of the day,” said Lance Blythe, an extension officer with the Greene County Extension Office.

Blythe stated that the rain in July and August was really beneficial to the livestock. Blythe said the start of the year was rough but has evened out.

“It has been pretty good this year production as a little low early then we had a mild drought then we started to get some rain in late July and August,” said Blythe.

Although the danger of death from heat is low, no deaths have been documented in Northeast Arkansas. Animals have increasing physiological stress when the temperature rises.

This stress can occasionally result in decreased dairy production and cow weight loss. “That affects the weight of gain with animals it affects milk production when they want to stand in the shade rather than go out and graze it just negative effects,” said Blythe.

And with fall just over a month away, farmers will take every precaution to keep their livestock healthy during the fair season. “A lot of people will bring fans and put the fans on the animals and that airflow moving throughout the whole week,” said Blake Davis with Greene County Extension Office.

