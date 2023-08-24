Football Friday Night (8/25/23)
The 30th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this week. Our FFN Game of the Week is a rivalry matchup as Newport hosts Osceola. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.
Several matchups in Arkansas and Missouri will have later kickoff times due to excessive heat. You can see the complete list here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app. You can check out more action Saturday in the 6:00pm sportscast. FFN Overtime spotlights other matchups.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Game of the Week: Osceola at Newport
West Memphis at Jonesboro
Mountain Home at Nettleton
Brookland at Westside
Valley View at Harding Academy
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Wynne at Marion
Southside at Pocahontas
Cross County at Harrisburg
Manila at Rivercrest
Hoxie at Trumann
Walnut Ridge at Highland
FFN Overtime (Airs Saturday in 6pm sportscast)
Gosnell at Piggott
Corning at Rector
Earle at Salem
Hector at Marked Tree
