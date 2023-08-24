Energy Alert
Football Friday Night (8/25/23)

Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT.
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The 30th season of Football Friday Night kicks off this week. Our FFN Game of the Week is a rivalry matchup as Newport hosts Osceola. Logan Whaley will cover the matchup, he previewed both teams here.

Several matchups in Arkansas and Missouri will have later kickoff times due to excessive heat. You can see the complete list here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app. You can check out more action Saturday in the 6:00pm sportscast. FFN Overtime spotlights other matchups.

FFN SCOREBOARD (8/25/23)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (8/25/23)

Game of the Week: Osceola at Newport

West Memphis at Jonesboro

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Brookland at Westside

Valley View at Harding Academy

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Wynne at Marion

Southside at Pocahontas

Cross County at Harrisburg

Manila at Rivercrest

Hoxie at Trumann

Walnut Ridge at Highland

FFN Overtime (Airs Saturday in 6pm sportscast)

Gosnell at Piggott

Corning at Rector

Earle at Salem

Hector at Marked Tree

