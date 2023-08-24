Hot temperatures heating up turf and payment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been flat-out hot this week, with temperatures in the upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 105 degrees in most areas.

With asphalt temperatures over 120 degrees, many think they could melt butter or fry an egg.

Unfortunately, the pavement was not hot enough on Wednesday to fry an egg, but it did affect the butter.

“The temperature around the butter is 127 degrees the pavement will melt the butter but it will take another 10-15 minutes,” said Meteorologist Jace Passmore on Wednesday.

To avoid the dangerous heat, most football teams are either practicing early in the morning or utilizing indoor facilities.

Not only are football players dealing with hard hits and hot temperatures, they are also dealing with the surface they are playing on, whether that is natural grass or turf.

Westside’s football field is natural grass, and it is rare for the ground temperature to exceed 105. However, some areas were pushing 110 degrees on Wednesday.

Jonesboro’s football field is made of turf and temperatures there were pushing 155 degrees during the lunch hour.

After sunset, the turf will cool off, but most schools are using indoor facilities to practice during this dangerous heat.

