How new technology, hard work and luck cracked nearly 50-year-old Mobile County cold case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For almost 50 years, Ada Elizabeth Fritz was a Jane Doe, her body discovered in south Mobile County without hands and a gunshot wound to her head.

Investigators at the time were not able to identify her through conventional means, and when tips turned into dead ends, the case got shelved.

Sgt. J.T. Thornton picked up the file periodically over the years as part of his job examining cold cases for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. He had a strong hunch that a man named Henderson James Williams was responsible. He was convicted of murdering his 94-year-old mother in Mississippi. Her body – also without hands – turned up in 1994 about 10 miles from where Fritz’s was discovered in 1976.

But investigators never came close to being able to bring charges against Williams, who was serving a life sentence for his mother’s murder. Thornton said that murder appeared motivated by the mother’s decision to deny him access to her bank account.

Williams refused to answer questions about the Jane Doe case, and investigators still had no idea who the victim even was.

“We needed some kind of physical evidence to tie him to that,” Thornton said Thursday, a day after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced it had identified Fritz. “And given the lapse of time and the government’s inability to maintain records for extended periods of times, I kinda had lost all hope there for a minute.”

A renewed push at solving the mystery began in 2021. Olivia McCarter, who has been using DNA and genealogy records to solve cold cases since she was 18 years old, got involved. But investigators could not locate the body from that long ago. Eventually, they learned it had been cremated.

“So that was devastating,” said McCarter, who co-founded Moxxy Forensic Investigations and works regularly as a consultant with the Sheriff’s Office.

No body, no DNA.

“I thought that was the end of the road,” McCarter said. “I mean, my work is with DNA and we didn’t have dentals because she had no teeth, and we didn’t have fingerprints because she had no hands. So there was no way we could have identified her even if we had a missing person that we thought she could be.”

Getting the big break

But then Thornton got the unlikeliest of breaks.

“I went searching the catacombs, so to speak, of our property section and happened upon the dental mold for this case,” he said.

It was in a box with the case file.

It was curious, Thornton said, because the victim had no teeth. Why would forensic investigators even run the test? And even if they did, McCarter said, the chances they would get usable DNA seemed remote.

“None of us expected it to work,” she said. “We expected it to be, if we got anything, to be fully contaminated.”

But they decided to try. They sent the mold to Intermountain Forensics, a nonprofit laboratory in Utah that focuses on hard-so-solve cold cases, processing sexual-assault kits and identifying human remains. Danny Hellwig, the company’s director of laboratory development, calls it the “island of misfit cases,” where technicians use the latest technology to uncover the darkest secrets. He suggested using an M-Vac, a tool originally developed to get food samples to test for bacteria.

“It sprays a solution down on the surface and then sucks it back up like a little vacuum,” he said. And so it pulls out all the DNA from the cracks and crevices where it may be hiding, residually. It’s a pretty fantastic tool for data collection. And it proved instrumental in this case.”

McCarter said she never expected it to work.

“It was a scientific miracle,” she said. “I am still in awe. Our lab did wonderful work. I owe it all to them for this case – for out-of-the-box thinking.”

The sample was a 100 percent match for a woman, with no DNA from other sources contaminating the results. So, investigators now had a significant clue, but they were still a long way from solving the mystery.

Working the records

McCarter went to work on a DNA database, eventually finding a distant cousin – a man who shared a common ancestor with her seven generations back. From there, she tracked down a nephew, who was able to identify Fritz from a photo.

That man appears to have been Fritz’s only close relative and was able to shed light on who she was. According to investigators, the nephew was close to Fritz, who was living in Batesville, Arkansas, 48 days before teenagers found her body in a creek off of Potter Tract Road. McCarter said the nephew, a California man who now is in his 70s, would spend summers with Fritz and go hunting with her.

McCarter said Fritz lived for years in Oregon and was married twice, the second time to a man who appears to have been abusive, according to McCarter. As that marriage was ending, she said, Fritz left.

“So my idea is that once her mother died, she just kind of needed to get away. … I that that she came to the Gulf Coast for an extended fishing trip and then met Mr. Henderson Williams at the wrong time,” she said.

Williams’ history has some important blind spots, as well. Thornton said record show that a jury convicted of a 1973 murder in Newport News, Virginia. He served only 28 days, but Thornton said the records do not indicate why he was freed.

The case file contains an intriguing coincidence. On index cards where deputies recorded tips that came in after discovery of Fritz’s body, there is a message from a woman named Fannie Mae Gaunt. McCarter said Gaunt believed she believed the woman found in the water may have been her friend. That turned out not to be the case. By pure coincidence, Gaunt became a murder victim two years later – and hers also is a cold case.

McCarter has helped solve more than 15 cold cases form across the country. But the Grand Bay native says this one was personal.

“This was from my hometown,” she said.

Updated on Aug. 25, 2023, to correct an error regarding Olivia McCarter’s role in Moxxy Forensic Investigations. She is a co-founder.

