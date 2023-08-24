Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hundreds in Oregon told to evacuate immediately because of wildfire near Salem

Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday...
Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday afternoon because of a fast-moving wildfire.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities told hundreds of people near Salem, Oregon, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday afternoon because of a fast-moving wildfire.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a statement just before 4 p.m. told people in the area of Jory Hill Road South and west of Skyline Road South to leave without delay because of the fire.

“It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders,” the statement posted on Facebook said. “Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.”

The evacuation area south of Salem includes roughly 600 people, the Statesman Journal reported. The Salem Fire Department confirmed to the newspaper shortly before 3 p.m. that they were sending units to a fire in that area.

Deputies were going door to door at residences in the evacuation area, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook later in the afternoon.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the office was mobilizing air tankers to help stop what it called the Liberty fire near Salem and said the office would continue to evaluate the need for any additional resources or support.

The City of Salem said on Facebook that as of 4:30 p.m. no structures had burned and no injuries had been reported. Evacuees were told they could go to Crossler Middle School in Salem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 8/23/23 practice
Red Wolves Raw: Ja'Quez Cross & Dominic Zvada after 8/23/23 practice
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump isn’t at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt
FILE - This file photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart is attacked in prison and hospitalized in serious condition