HVAC workers see an increase in calls

Workers are working overtime to try and fill service calls as the temperature rises.
By Jace Passmore
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Michael Chrisman, with Northeast Arkansas Heat and Cooling, gets around 10 to 20 calls per day during the summer.

When temperatures start getting into the triple digits his calls begin to double, or even triple, forcing his company to turn away service calls and putting people on a week waiting list.

Checking your air filter and ensuring your unit is clean is a must before contacting an HVAC company.

“So today we have already got about 40 phone calls and about two weeks ago we are getting about 15-20 a day, and the day is not over. I think we will get about 60 today,” said Chrisman.

Chrisman said that people need to clean out their units using a water hose. This will help the unit get better airflow.

Chrisman added that most A/C units will struggle to keep up when temperatures are this high. He recommends turning your thermostat up a few degrees for better results.

