Jonesboro kindergartener flown to hospital

An air ambulance flew a Jonesboro kindergartener to a Memphis hospital.(KCRG)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An air ambulance flew a Jonesboro kindergartener to a Memphis hospital.

Craighead County-Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said the five-year-old boy ran into a pole at the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center Thursday afternoon.

A school nurse tended to the boy, and 911 was called.

“Dispatch sent an ambulance,” Sturch said. “Emerson Ambulance Service called for a helicopter.”

An ambulance then took the child to the Academies at Jonesboro High School, where a medical helicopter could land.

The child was then flown to a Memphis hospital.

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said the student was “alert and responsive, and the mother was with the child.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

