Jonesboro kindergartener flown to hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An air ambulance flew a Jonesboro kindergartener to a Memphis hospital.

Craighead County-Jonesboro E911 Director Ronnie Sturch said the five-year-old boy ran into a pole at the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center Thursday afternoon.

A school nurse tended to the boy, and 911 was called.

“Dispatch sent an ambulance,” Sturch said. “Emerson Ambulance Service called for a helicopter.”

An ambulance then took the child to the Academies at Jonesboro High School, where a medical helicopter could land.

The child was then flown to a Memphis hospital.

Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said the student was “alert and responsive, and the mother was with the child.”

