Sheriff’s office investigates pedestrian/vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement has a section of a rural Craighead County road blocked as they investigate a crash.

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crash happened Thursday morning on County Road 780.

Patrol Captain Jason Allen said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

He said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

No details were given about the vehicle’s driver.

K8 News will provide more details as we learn them.

