Sheriff’s office investigates pedestrian/vehicle crash
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement has a section of a rural Craighead County road blocked as they investigate a crash.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crash happened Thursday morning on County Road 780.
Patrol Captain Jason Allen said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
He said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for their injuries.
No details were given about the vehicle’s driver.
K8 News will provide more details as we learn them.
