Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family

Attorney Russ Oliver has filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods. It’s on behalf of a Scott County farm family impacted by the company’s decision to shut down its Dexter plant.

“These folks served Tyson for 29 years. And Tyson basically threw them out like yesterday’s garbage,” Oliver said.

I spoke exclusively with the family’s attorney, Russ Oliver, who said the company set up a scheme to keep local farmers in debt, knowing the company needed to close what it called “smaller scale plants” like the one in Dexter.

I asked how is the Kesler family feeling right now?

“They feel betrayed,” Oliver replied. “They feel duped. And they feel lied to. These were folks that they thought that they could put their trust into. And obviously they were wrong.”

That’s why Dexter attorney Russ Oliver said he filed this lawsuit against Tyson foods on behalf of longtime chicken farmer Gary Kesler and his family.

“Not only is the situation with the Kesler family heartbreaking, which it is, but it’s unconscionable, the way they were treated.”

The suit alleges Tyson “engaged in a scheme to keep all growers in debt on their broiler house farms”...noting the initial cost to build a working chicken farm costs millions of dollars.

“Our suit alleges that this was part of Tyson’s scheme,” Oliver continued. “To basically have undue influence over these farmers because these farms are sole use. There’s not really anything else these farms can do but raise chickens.”

Oliver said Tyson would offer farmers like Gary Kesler short-term contracts to raise hundreds of thousands of chickens at a time, while requiring them to spend their own money on maintenance and equipment.

“The Tyson company made the Kesler family believe there would be continued operations. The Kesler family, in reliance on that, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades and maintenance to these buildings that the Tyson company knew the Kesler family would never recoup because the Tyson company had the absolute intentions of closing this plant.”

When Tyson announced it would close the Dexter plant and three others back on August 7, company CEO Donnie King called them smaller in scale and in need of major capital to make them viable.

Oliver said the Keslers did receive a letter from Tyson dated August 7, but it referenced a hardship the family actually suffered earlier that summer.

“The Kesler family. Gary passed away 43 days before the August 7th announcement. The Tyson company sent them a letter that said, ‘We’re sorry to hear about Gary passing, but you don’t have a contract with us.’”

Oliver said he’s speaking publicly about the Kesler’s lawsuit because he knows they’re not alone.

“From my research, I think they’re about 33 family farms that basically went from a couple million dollars apiece in value to absolutely nothing within a five-minute time period when Tyson announced this.”

I reached out to one of Tyson’s senior attorneys for comment on the lawsuit but have not yet heard back.

Oliver said the Kesler family is seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount of money in damages.

