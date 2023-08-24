Man accused of trying to ‘beat up’ neighbor

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he tried to beat up his neighbor.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 33-year-old Jeremy Long with second-degree battery, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 22, 911 received a call about a “drunk man on their property trying to beat up their neighbor,” the affidavit stated.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people standing around two men on the ground.

The 62-year-old victim told officers that Long “pushed him and hit him in the face,” the court document said.

The victim managed to pin Long to the ground and held him there until police arrived.

“Police noted the victim’s shirt was torn, and they had red marks around their neck,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber said. “Long was noted to be intoxicated.”

Long is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond, awaiting his next court appearance.

