Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of trying to ‘beat up’ neighbor

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Long of Paragould after they said he tried to beat up his...
Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Long of Paragould after they said he tried to beat up his neighbor.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he tried to beat up his neighbor.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 33-year-old Jeremy Long with second-degree battery, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 22, 911 received a call about a “drunk man on their property trying to beat up their neighbor,” the affidavit stated.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people standing around two men on the ground.

The 62-year-old victim told officers that Long “pushed him and hit him in the face,” the court document said.

The victim managed to pin Long to the ground and held him there until police arrived.

“Police noted the victim’s shirt was torn, and they had red marks around their neck,” Detective Corporal Aaron Gamber said. “Long was noted to be intoxicated.”

Long is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond, awaiting his next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5’6” white male, weighing...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Hayti man
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Sheriff’s office investigates deadly pedestrian crash
Police say two girls reported missing have been “located and are safe.”
Police: Missing Piggott teens located
A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide

Latest News

Sheriff’s office investigates deadly pedestrian crash
A-State football practiced Wednesday afternoon, 10 days away from season opener
The halls of the Newport School District are safer thanks to security upgrades the school made...
Newport School District upgrades security across campus
2023 FFN Game of the Week: Newport prepares to host Osceola