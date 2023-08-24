Memphis man found guilty of ‘executing’ 55-year-old West Memphis woman on her doorstep

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been convicted of murder after he was found guilty of fatally shooting a 55-year-old West Memphis woman on her doorstep last fall.

On Wednesday, a Crittenden County jury found Lorenzo Allen guilty of first-degree murder and an enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Allen to an aggregate of 65 years imprisonment.

Allen was prosecuted for the October 29, 2022 murder of Donna Christley.

“I believe in holding people responsible when they violate the law,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gina Nelson. “But our sole responsibility is to seek justice. I am grateful that this jury decided not to stand for this senseless act of violence. Our communities are worth saving, and if we must impanel jury after jury to stop this nonsense, we will do just that.”

According to State Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagwood, on October 29, Allen broke into Christley’s house at approximately 10 p.m. and tried to lure her daughter out of the home.

When Christley convinced Allen to go outside to talk and did not allow him to come in again, he executed her on the doorstep of her carport, said Hagwood. He then fired another shot into the living room of the home where he knew four minors, ages 4-12, and Christley’s twin daughters were.

Allen was also charged and convicted of terroristic act and six counts of aggravated assault on the victims in the home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.