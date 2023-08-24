Energy Alert
Murder-suicide victim released from hospital, thankful to be alive

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cave City woman is thankful for her life tonight.

On Wednesday, just days after being shot by her husband in an attempted murder-suicide, Jade Panariello was released from the hospital.

Panariello had recently separated from her husband who would keep their children on the weekends she had to work.

When she arrived at her husband’s house on the evening of Aug. 20 to pick up her kids, she walked in on her estranged husband holding a handgun.

“He took the first shot, and he shot me. My baby was on the floor, and I landed on him. My husband took another shot at me. He then grabbed me and beat the crap out of my face. I believe he shot me one more time. I was shot three times all together,” Jade Panariello said.

Once police arrived, she said her husband went into a bedroom and died by suicide.

“Once my husband saw all the police outside, he told me he was going to the back bedroom, and that’s where he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and did indeed kill himself,” Panariello said.

The couple’s four-year-old daughter Juliette and 11-month-old son Julius witnessed the shooting but were not injured.

“My four-year-old daughter, who witnessed the shooting. She was right there on the couch in front of her. My one-year-old was underneath me when I was shot, and thank God, he did not suffer any injuries,” she explained.

Despite being shot three times, Jade was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and can walk on her own.

“I suffered a bullet wound to my right buttock. I suffered a bullet wound to my upper abdomen towards my torso. The third shot was right underneath my right shoulder blade,” she said.

Panariello believes the separation between the two was the cause.

“We had suffered problems in our marriage for over a year, but I couldn’t handle it anymore. I had gotten my own apartment a little over a month ago. It was just too hard for him to comprehend that we weren’t getting back together, and I believe that’s what made him snap,” she said.

Tonight, Jade said she’s counting blessings and is glad to be alive.

“I’m very lucky to be here. I was only in the hospital for three days. The doctors said I’m doing amazing with recovery. I’m here, and I’m right where I need to be,” she added.

If you, or someone you love, is suffering from suicidal thoughts, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis lifeline at 988.

