Newport School District upgrades security across campus

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The halls of the Newport School District are safer thanks to security upgrades the school made over the summer.

John Bradley, superintendent of the Newport School District, said those upgrades were made possible thanks to a DESE School Safety Grant.

“We’ll always be looking for things that will make a secure location for our kids,” he said.

The school received a $153,000 grant and the school and community provided $60,000. Totaling up to $213,000 for the upgrades.

Grover Welch, a high school instructional facilitator and a former teacher said the upgrades were needed.

“We have a thousand and one things to worry about every day and safety is of course at the top of that list.”

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, in the 2019 -2020 school year, 77 percent of public schools recorded that one or more incidents took place.

Ballistic film was placed on windows across campus. They are designed to hold glass together against gunshots and blasts.

Since 1999, more than 300,000 students have experienced gun violence at school, and 2022 saw 46 school shootings, the most since Columbine.

Doors now have access control, one of the most pressing concerns for the superintendent.

“Our campus has a lot of buildings, it’s spread out. We have a lot of people going back and forth so to have access control and be able to make sure that we know who’s going in every building,” he said.

A new command and control center is the biggest game changer for the district.

Over 200 cameras are on display across several televisions in the command center. Making sure every inch of the district is covered.

“We can actually set the screens up on this and maybe track a person from one location on campus all the way across the campus,” Bradley said.

As cameras watch the hallways and doors, teachers and students can focus on learning.

“We know that the people who are in our halls are supposed to be in our halls we don’t have to second guess every step we make, it takes a lot off a teacher’s shoulder,” said Welch.

Deterring crime wasn’t the only focus, a security room will now help the school protect against Mother Nature.

“We have a place to watch for inclement weather, and then we have obviously places to put everybody together in case there is something that happens,” said Bradley.

The school said it hopes to also give parents peace of mind.

“Parents can be confident that Newport School District is doing everything they can to keep their kids safe,” said Welch.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.