One person arrested in Blytheville drug bust

The Drug Task Force was issued a search warrant in Blytheville.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was taken into custody after several drugs and drug paraphernalia were uncovered during a search of a Blytheville home.

According to a news release, The Mississippi County Sheriff, Osceola and Blytheville police, and the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Lauderdale Road on Aug. 18.

Upon entering the house, officers found Makayla Massey, 21, and a small child on a mattress in the living room.

Officers noticed a loaded gun on the couch “within reach of a small child,” according to the release.

They also discovered a quarter pound of methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, digital scales, and several other items associated with illegal drug use.

Massey was arrested as a result of the search.

The release said law enforcement is still investigating this case and they expect more arrests to be made.

