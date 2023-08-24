One person arrested in Blytheville drug bust

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was taken into custody after several drugs and drug paraphernalia were uncovered during a search of a Blytheville home.

According to a news release, The Mississippi County Sheriff, Osceola and Blytheville police, and the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Lauderdale Road on Aug. 18.

Upon entering the house, officers found Makayla Massey, 21, and a small child on a mattress in the living room.

Officers noticed a loaded gun on the couch “within reach of a small child,” according to the release.

They also discovered a quarter pound of methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, digital scales, and several other items associated with illegal drug use.

Massey was arrested as a result of the search.

The release said law enforcement is still investigating this case and they expect more arrests to be made.

