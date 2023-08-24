Police respond to stabbing in Jonesboro

Energy Alert
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police were at the scene of a stabbing in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday due to a stabbing between Belt and Melrose Street.

One woman was seen being loaded into an ambulance, although it is unclear at this time if she was the victim of the stabbing.

Police have arrested one woman believed to be involved.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

