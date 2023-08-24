Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman charged for allegedly reporting her own murder

The Franklin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a North Carolina woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.

According to the Franklin Police Department, 37-year-old Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was reported missing Friday. Officers began an immediate investigation due to the information provided, which implied that she was endangered or deceased, WHNS reports.

Police said Sweeney was found safe the next day. Investigators were able to determine that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports that claimed she had been murdered to a friend and the Department of Social Services.

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” the department said. “Family, friends and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Sweeney was arrested Monday. She is charged with filing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephone and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cave City woman is recovering after sheriff’s investigators say her estranged husband shot...
One dead following attempted murder-suicide
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings for Tuesday
Dangerously hot week ahead
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee accused of midnight fight at former workplace
Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man accused of shooting woman in hand
Ricky Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5’6” white male, weighing...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Hayti man

Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and...
China bans seafood from Japan after Fukushima nuclear plant begins wastewater release
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 person is dead and 2 are missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump