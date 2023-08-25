Energy Alert
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson lands on Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

FILE - Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson throw a pass against Kansas during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. Arkansas opens their season at home against Western Carolina on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
With Arkansas’ season opener less than two weeks away, quarterback KJ Jefferson was one of 48 selected to the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List on Tuesday.

The preseason watch list, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. This year’s watch list was selected based on career player performance and expectations heading into the 2023 college football season.

Jefferson is poised to rewrite a large portion of the Arkansas record book this fall as he heads into his third season as the Hogs’ full-time starter. The Sardis, Miss., native sits inside the career top 10 in school history in completions (436 – 7th), yards (5816 – 7th), touchdown passes (48 – 6th), 300-yard passing games (5 – 3rd), total plays (1028 – 6th), total yards (7245 – 5th) and touchdown responsibility (67 – 4th). Jefferson’s name is dotted throughout the school record book for numerous single-season records, including twice for completion percentage in 2021 (.673 – 3rd) and 2022 (.680 – 2nd).

Jefferson, who passed for 2,648 yards and 24 touchdowns with 640 yards and nine rushing scores on the ground in 2022, is the first Arkansas quarterback to earn preseason All-SEC accolades since 2012. He was also named to the preseason watch lists for the Manning, Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards.

The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Jefferson and the Razorbacks kick off the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, against FCS foe Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. The game will be available on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.

