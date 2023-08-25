Energy Alert
Aug. 25: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are ending the week on a very hot note.

Another day of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories.

Temperatures will climb into the upper-90s to near 100° again today.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today, but I cannot rule out a scattered shower or two this afternoon.

Make sure everyone is staying hydrated today, especially as many will head to Football Friday Night games.

Saturday will be much like today but with a few more showers. The heat and humidity start to subside Sunday and into next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The extreme heat being felt across Region 8 and much of the middle United States has schools taking action to keep students and staff safe.

Co-defendants named in former President Donald Trump’s election case in Georgia continue to turn themselves in before today’s deadline.

Officials on Maui released a list of people unaccounted for following the deadly wildfires.

Tyson Foods faces a lawsuit following the announced closure of its Dexter plant later this year.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

