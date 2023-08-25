Aug. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are ending the week on a very hot note.

Another day of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories.

Temperatures will climb into the upper-90s to near 100° again today.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today, but I cannot rule out a scattered shower or two this afternoon.

Make sure everyone is staying hydrated today, especially as many will head to Football Friday Night games.

Saturday will be much like today but with a few more showers. The heat and humidity start to subside Sunday and into next week.

News Headlines

The extreme heat being felt across Region 8 and much of the middle United States has schools taking action to keep students and staff safe.

Co-defendants named in former President Donald Trump’s election case in Georgia continue to turn themselves in before today’s deadline.

Officials on Maui released a list of people unaccounted for following the deadly wildfires.

Tyson Foods faces a lawsuit following the announced closure of its Dexter plant later this year.

