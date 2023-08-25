Energy Alert
Boil water order issued

Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Trumann announced Friday afternoon a precautionary boil water order.

The order affects all residents and rural customers, except for those who live in Payneway.

According to a news release, repairs to a broken water main on Highway 69 “took substantial time to repair.” Bacteriological samples from the distribution system showed “possible contamination” of the water.

“Therefore, as a precaution, all Trumann Water Works and rural customers (except Payneway) are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption,” the release stated.

All water used for drinking, cooking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth should be boiled briskly for one minute before use.

Ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used to make new ice.

The city said the boil order would remain in effect until “an adequate disinfectant level is established” and tests should that the water is safe to drink.

Those with questions can call James Pagan, the city’s public works director, at 870-284-1688.

