Deadly 3-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-155 in Pemiscot County, Mo.

Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi River Bridge.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 155 at the Caruthersville/Mississippi River Bridge.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, there has been a deadly three-vehicle crash.

Sheriff Greenwell said at least one person was killed in the early morning crash on Friday, August 25.

The crash caused all lanes of I-155 to be shutdown.

Shortly before 6:45 a.m. the eastbound lanes into Tennessee reopened to traffic, but the westbound lanes into Pemiscot County, Missouri remain closed.

Greenwell said there is not a time frame as to when the westbound lanes of the interstate will reopen.

