EMS workers prepare for Friday night football

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Football Friday Night kicks off tonight across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

To ensure kids aren’t sidelined or worse, EMS services across the region are suiting up.

“Anytime you have excessive heat, you’re concerned. With the player and the safety equipment they wear, it’s always going to be a concern,” said Oregon County Ambulance District EMS Chief Kenneth McKenzie.

Ambulance services say they plan only to be a few yards downfield, ready to assist if needed.

“We have a dedicated ambulance that is up here at the Highland game for tonight. We also have our regular staffing throughout the county, so there is a backup in case they need anything,” explained Spring River Ambulance Operations Manager Tim Lewis.

Lewis said we all must deal with the heat this time of year.

“We deal with a lot of heat every summer. This summer has been pretty good for some heat-related injuries, so we’re always well-stocked and prepared for it,” Lewis said.

Some schools are providing ice baths for both teams should a quick cool down be needed.

“The studies show if a kid does have a heat stroke, that water bath and ice bath to cool down that core temperature in 15 minutes is critical. We’ll have that on both sides of the field. We’re taking care of the Walnut Ridge kids as well as ours,” Highland School District Athletic Director Dennis Sublett explained.

Anyone out in the heat is urged to drink plenty of water and know the signs of heat illnesses.

