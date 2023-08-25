Golf tournament honors a KAIT legend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jonesboro, Friday many golfers came out to Ridgepointe Country Club to honor former KAIT Sports Director Dick Clay.

The annual Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship Golf Tournament kicked off and all proceeds go towards a communications scholarship through Arkansas State University.

Clay’s son, Jason, talked about how special the event is every year for not only his family but for the university as well.

“It is so special to remember Dad, especially through the ASU communications department, and again to help college students with the scholarship and getting everyone together makes it a very special day,” Clay said.

Jason said it was incredible to see the impact his father had on so many people and was thankful for the large turnout considering the not-so-favorable weather conditions.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.