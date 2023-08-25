Man injured in ATV crash

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A Kennett man was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday after police said his ATV crashed into a parked vehicle.

The incident happened at 3:10 p.m. Aug. 24 on Missouri State Highway A, two miles west of Kennett.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Jackie D. Brown was northbound when his Yamaha ATV struck a parked vehicle.

According to the crash report, Brown was thrown from his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by helicopter to Region One Medical Center in Memphis.

MSHP said he was not wearing a helmet.

