Man who shot officer set house on fire in Lincoln County found dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who shot a Lincoln County Deputy in Troy, Missouri was found dead Thursday evening.

Thomas Varvera Jr, 54, shot at deputies while they responded to a domestic disturbance call earlier in the evening, according to Public Information Officer Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Thompson said the deputy was shot in the chest, and was listed in stable condition. He had a bulletproof vest on.

The shooting occurred on Varvera’s property on Creech School Road in rural Troy, and Thompson said after he shot the deputy, he set his house on fire and then ran and hid in a shed.

Police used a drone to find Varvera through a window, according to Thompson. He said when they finally entered the shed, Varvera was dead.

It’s unknown at this time if law enforcement fired shots at Varvera at any point. It’s also unclear why Varvera set fire to the home, or why specifically police were sent to the home initially.

First Alert 4 was on scene around 9 pm and heard a loudspeaker, seemingly trying to get Varvera to leave the shed.

The incident caused law enforcement to send out a Blue Alert, to let neighbors know a manhunt was ongoing.

The fire was largely out by 10:00 pm, Thompson said the house is a total loss.

Thompson said Varvera has a wife, but she is safe and aware of the situation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff released the following statement about the wounded deputy:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our deputy and his loved ones as we rally around him during this difficult period. Acts of violence like these are a stark reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers undertake every day to protect and serve our community.”

