Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Missouri officer shot and killed, suspect on the loose

Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot and killed an officer.
Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot and killed an officer.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot and killed an officer.

Police say the suspect, 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Junior, is on the loose and is believed to be on foot.

According to a report, at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, police approached the home of Varvera located on the 1600 block of Creech School Road in Troy, Missouri.

As officers approached the residence, the suspect reportedly shot at the officers, hitting and killing one of them.

If you have any information regarding Varvera please contact the police immediately.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigates deadly pedestrian crash
An air ambulance flew a Jonesboro kindergartener to a Memphis hospital.
Jonesboro kindergartener released from hospital after being airlifted
Ricky Turpen, who has been diagnosed with dementia, is described as a 5’6” white male, weighing...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Hayti man
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Long of Paragould after they said he tried to beat up his...
Man accused of trying to ‘beat up’ neighbor

Latest News

Police responded to a call at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday due to a stabbing.
Police respond to stabbing in Jonesboro
From Region 8 News at Six
Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson Lands on Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
From Region 8 News at Six
Arkansas State/Jackson State women's soccer declared no contest due to heat
From Region 8 News at Six
2023 FFN Game of the Week: Osceola prepares for trip to Newport