Police: Missouri officer shot and killed, suspect on the loose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Missouri police are looking for a suspect after they say he shot and killed an officer.

Police say the suspect, 54-year-old Thomas Varvera Junior, is on the loose and is believed to be on foot.

According to a report, at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 24, police approached the home of Varvera located on the 1600 block of Creech School Road in Troy, Missouri.

As officers approached the residence, the suspect reportedly shot at the officers, hitting and killing one of them.

If you have any information regarding Varvera please contact the police immediately.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

