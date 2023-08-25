Red Wolves volleyball opens 2023 with A-State Invitational

Friday marks the start of the 49th season of Arkansas State volleyball, the program’s second under head coach Brian Gerwig. The Red Wolves are opening the season at home for the third year in a row, hosting Little Rock, Louisiana Tech and North Alabama in the A-State Invitational.

A-State welcomes nine newcomers to the squad, but returns seven letterwinners from last season’s team, including leading blocker Kyla Wiersema and libero Sarah Martinez, who lead the team in digs and aces. Arkansas State was picked to finish sixth in the West Division in the Sun Belt preseason coaches poll, but garnered a first-place vote. A-State owns a 63-25 all-time lead in the series against Little Rock, while leading 28-1 against Louisiana Tech and 1-0 against North Alabama.

A-STATE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25TH

Arkansas State 3, Little Rock 0

North Alabama 3, Louisiana Tech 2

4:00pm: North Alabama vs. Little Rock

6:00pm: Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26TH

12:00pm: Little Rock vs. Louisiana Tech

4:00pm: Arkansas State vs. North Alabama

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.